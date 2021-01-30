TI ‘index was correct, Iraq’ institutions are corrupted, Official said

Shafaq News / A member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, Jamal Cougar confirmed, today, Saturday, that Transparency International (TI) ‘index was accurate by ranking Iraq as one the most corrupt countries.

Cougar said in an interview with Shafaq News Agency; Transparency International follows specific criteria to evaluate the countries. Therefore, Iraq’ rank is correct.

"There are dozens of institutions which oversight the situation in Iraq, including the Integrity Commission, the Office of Financial Supervision, the Judiciary, but they are ineffective" He added, "unifying these institutions in in a single, effective institution will help stopping and inhibiting corruption.”

Cougar pointed out that in order to get advanced ranks in the Transparency International’ Index, “you must have effective institutions, strict laws, strong government and control over borders," adding that you must also have sovereignty over your land, institutions and property.”

"All these matters are not existed in Iraq, except of strict laws."

According to Transparency International's index, Iraq ranks in the 160th place as one of the most corrupt countries in the world in 2020 (Score: 21/100).

Corruption and security tensions and drop in oil prices are the main reasons for the successive governments' failure to reform.

It is noteworthy that PM launched an anti-corruption campaign arresting former and current officials after the supreme religious authority for Shiites in Iraq, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, called for "accounting the corrupters."