Syrian and Iraqi Foreign Ministers Unite Against Terrorism

Shafaq News / Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad expressed on Sunday that his country looks forward to joint collaboration with Iraq in the fight against terrorist organizations, aiming to strengthen sovereignty between the two nations.

During a joint press conference held in Baghdad with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, Mekdad stated, "We believe in political, military, and economic coordination," emphasizing the need to "address the imbalances we face, particularly the terrorist presence in northwestern Syria, specifically in Idlib province, represented by organizations such as ISIS, Jabhat al-Nusra, and other groups, as well as in the northeastern side."

He further added, "We seek to resolve these issues in a manner that respects and enhances the sovereignty of both sister countries," emphasizing the importance of safeguarding this sovereignty since any harm to Syria affects Iraq, and vice versa.