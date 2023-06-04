Syrian President Invites Iraqi Prime Minister for Crucial Damascus Visit

Shafaq News/ Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has extended an official invitation to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani to visit Damascus.
The gesture was made amidst a pivotal meeting between al-Sudani and Faisal al-Mekdad, the Syrian Foreign Minister, a press release issued by the former's bureau said on Sunday.
As regional allies engaged in navigating an array of mutual concerns, the meeting served as a strategic platform for dialogue on the enhancement of bilateral relations, the readout read.
The two statesmen broached crucial topics concerning regional stability, international cooperation, and the exigencies of ongoing humanitarian crises.
Al-Mekdad, acting as a diplomatic envoy for President Assad, relayed the invitation in a bid to further avenues of bilateral cooperation and fortify joint efforts to bolster regional security and stability.
The Iraqi premier, recognizing the interconnected nature of Syrian and Iraqi security, emphasized the critical role of Syrian territorial integrity for Iraq.
He also reiterated Iraq's steadfast commitment to extending necessary assistance to alleviate the Syrian people's hardships.
Echoing al-Sudani's sentiments on regional cooperation, al-Mekdad echoed Syria's steadfast support for Iraq's regional undertakings. He acknowledged Iraq's pivotal role in fostering ties among Arab nations and bolstering regional stability. The Syrian diplomat highlighted the shared desire to collaborate on critical issues, from combating terrorism and narcotics to addressing the sensitive refugee situation.
The Syrian Minister also expressed profound appreciation for Iraq's consistent support for Syria, particularly in the face of intense crises, and its benevolent act of hosting a significant number of displaced Syrian citizens.