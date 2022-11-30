Syria extradites two wanted ISIS militants to Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraq and Syria have completed the extradition of two persons wanted by the Iraqi judiciary in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism, Iraq's interior ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The arrestees, according to the statement, are members of the Islamic State extremist group, took part in a series of terrorist operations, and committed many crimes.

The statement quoted the head of the Iraqi Interpol, Major-General Alaa Ashur Manati, commending the efforts of the Iraqi and Syrian Interpol, reiterating its commitment to combating