Syria extradites 50 Iraqi nationals with links to ISIS to Iraq
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-08T12:45:31+0000
Shafaq News/ Syria has extradited 50 Iraqi nationals with links to the terrorist organization of ISIS, Iraq's Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Saturday.
SMC said that the arrestees were apprehended and detained inside the Syrian territory.
The extradition process was organized by the Iraqi Joint Operations Command and the Syrian side at Rabia border-crossing.
"The arrestees were handed to the federal intelligence agency to initiate the legal proceedings," SMC said.
