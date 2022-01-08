Syria extradites 50 Iraqi nationals with links to ISIS to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-08T12:45:31+0000

Shafaq News/ Syria has extradited 50 Iraqi nationals with links to the terrorist organization of ISIS, Iraq's Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Saturday. SMC said that the arrestees were apprehended and detained inside the Syrian territory. The extradition process was organized by the Iraqi Joint Operations Command and the Syrian side at Rabia border-crossing. "The arrestees were handed to the federal intelligence agency to initiate the legal proceedings," SMC said.

