Syria delivers Iraq dozens of terrorists

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Joint Operations Command received 50 ISIS terrorists holding Iraqi citizenship after being arrested in the Syrian territory.

In a statement, the Security Media Cell said that the operation came through coordination and cooperation between Iraq and Syria through the Rabia border crossing.

On Friday, about 150 families of ISIS members, consisting of 620 individuals, primarily women and children, arrived in Nineveh Governorate from the Syrian al-Hol camp.

Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria have repeatedly called on countries to repatriate their citizens from crowded displaced camps, of which Al-Hol is Syria’s most prominent.

More than 100 people, including many women, were murdered in Al-Hol over 18 months, the UN said in June, calling for camp residents to be returned home.

But nations have mostly received them sporadically, fearing security threats and a domestic political backlash.