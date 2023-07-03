Swedish ambassador to Iraq urges protection for embassy

Shafaq News / Swedish Ambassador to Baghdad, Jessica Svardstrom, urged Iraqi authorities on Monday to protect the embassy while emphasizing the need not to hold her country responsible for the actions of Iraqi refugee Silwan Momika, who burned the Holy Quran and violated Muslim symbols.

The remarks came during a meeting between the President of the Iraqi Judiciary Council, Faiq Zaidan, and European Union ambassadors in Iraq, including the Swedish ambassador, in the presence of the Head of the EU Mission, according to a statement.

According to the statement, Zaidan briefed the ambassadors on the judiciary's work in combating financial corruption, promoting judicial independence, empowering women, and respecting human rights. He called for "encouraging foreign companies to invest in Iraq, especially with the availability of a legal environment that guarantees the rights of investors."

In turn, the Swedish ambassador reiterated the Swedish government's rejection of the actions of the individual named Silwan Momika, who insulted the Holy Quran. She called for not "holding the Kingdom of Sweden and its embassy in Baghdad responsible for this event," while simultaneously demanding "the protection of the embassy building and staff from any assault."

For his part, Zaidan affirmed the government's and the people's commitment to "the security and safety of diplomatic missions, including the Swedish mission." He pointed out that "legal measures against this individual are being carried out in accordance with Iraqi law."

The President of the Iraqi Judiciary Council concluded by stating that "Iraq respects freedom of expression in accordance with constitutional and legal standards, as long as it does not constitute an insult to religions or freedom of belief."