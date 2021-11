Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Swedish Foreign Minister has arrived in Baghdad, to meet with senior officials.

The Ministry's spokesman, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said, in a brief statement that Minister Ann Linde, arrived today in Baghdad on an official visit.

He explained that Linde will meet the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein.