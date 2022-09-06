Sweden's new ambassador to Iraq reiterates commitment to developing cooperation prospects 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, on Tuesday received the credentials of Sweden's new ambassador, Jessica Svardstrom, and the latter reiterated her country's commitment to developing cooperation prospects with Iraq.

According to a readout issued by the ministry, Hussein and Svardstrom discussed the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Stockholm, and wished the diplomat success in her mission.

Minister Hussein expressed Iraq's gratitude for Sweden's support in the international community and its role in the battle against terrorism.

Svardstrom highlighted the deep Swedish-Iraqi ties, stressing that "we will spare no effort to bolster the cooperation between the two countries."