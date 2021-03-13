Report

Suspects to be involved in attacking the US-led coalition were arrested, Source

Date: 2021-03-13T13:22:07+0000
Shafaq News / Suspects were arrested on Saturday in Al-Diwaniyah Governorate for targeting the Global Coalition in Iraq.

A source of Al-Diwaniyah Police told Shafaq News Agency; the security forces arrested a number of persons suspected to be involved in attacking the logistical support convoys of the US-led coalition on the international highway.

An investigation would still continue with the detainees.

The source added that the security forces tightened measures on the international Highway by deploying patrols along the highway to prevent planting any devices targeting the Coalition.

The Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

