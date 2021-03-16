Suspect to be involved in attacking the US-led coalition is arrested, Source

Shafaq News / A Suspect is arrested on Tuesday in Basra Governorate for targeting the Global Coalition in Iraq.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency; the security forces arrested a suspected person to be involved in attacking the logistical support convoys of the US-led coalition in Basra.

The Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.