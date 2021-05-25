Suspect in the Haditha blast found suffering from severe burns

Shafaq News / A local official source revealed that a suspect in the Haditha explosion was found suffering from severe burns near the scene.

Haditha deputy commissioner, Mabrouk al-Jughaifi, told Shafaq News agency, "After the explosion occurred and the injured were transferred to the hospital, the local police forces cordoned off the area and opened an investigation into the accident."

"The police forces found the accused burned inside the vehicle that exploded."

Al-Jughaifi pointed out that the accused was transferred to the Ramadi District Hospital, and he is still alive despite suffering severe burns, indicating that he is a resident of Al-Jazeera area and is a shepherd named Muhammad Hamid Ayed.

"It is impossible to confirm whether he is the perpetrator before the investigation is concluded, and we cannot call him a terrorist until his involvement in the accident is proven", he added.

The Security Media Cell had reported that ten people were injured in the explosion.