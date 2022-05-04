Suspect in connection with the missile incident arrested in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A suspect in connection with the missile incident was arrested in Baghdad, a security source reported.
The source told Shafaq News agency that the suspect was arrested near Mudhafar, east of Baghdad.
No further details were disclosed.
Earlier today, a source revealed that a locally made missile landed in an apartment in Baghdad.
The source added that the missile mistakenly landed in a building, noting that it was supposed to land in the Green Zone.
No casualties were recorded.
The security forces seized the launchpad from which the missiles were launched near al-Thawra police department, al-Amana neighborhood, according to the source.