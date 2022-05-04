Suspect in connection with the missile incident arrested in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A suspect in connection with the missile incident was arrested in Baghdad, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the suspect was arrested near Mudhafar, east of Baghdad.

No further details were disclosed.

Earlier today, a source revealed that a locally made missile landed in an apartment in Baghdad.

The source added that the missile mistakenly landed in a building, noting that it was supposed to land in the Green Zone.

No casualties were recorded.

The security forces seized the launchpad from which the missiles were launched near al-Thawra police department, al-Amana neighborhood, according to the source.