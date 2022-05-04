Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Suspect in connection with the missile incident arrested in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-04T07:31:30+0000
Suspect in connection with the missile incident arrested in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A suspect in connection with the missile incident was arrested in Baghdad, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the suspect was arrested near Mudhafar, east of Baghdad.

No further details were disclosed.

Earlier today, a source revealed that a locally made missile landed in an apartment in Baghdad.

The source added that the missile mistakenly landed in a building, noting that it was supposed to land in the Green Zone.

No casualties were recorded.

The security forces seized the launchpad from which the missiles were launched near al-Thawra police department, al-Amana neighborhood, according to the source.

related

Interior Ministry associate shot dead in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-20 15:44:56
Interior Ministry associate shot dead in Baghdad

Security and clans block entries to Karbala ahead of a protest heading to Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-09 12:19:47
Security and clans block entries to Karbala ahead of a protest heading to Baghdad

Four terrorists arrested in Baghdad, Statement says

Date: 2021-05-05 08:03:07
Four terrorists arrested in Baghdad, Statement says

Shelling targets Iraqi security forces near Baghdad

Date: 2020-03-17 09:18:06
Shelling targets Iraqi security forces near Baghdad

Gunmen assassinate “Gay" person in Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-20 21:40:05
Gunmen assassinate “Gay" person in Baghdad

Iraqi security forces remove Putin's billboard

Date: 2022-03-02 21:51:02
Iraqi security forces remove Putin's billboard

Security authorities block a vital bridge in Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-12 07:23:08
Security authorities block a vital bridge in Baghdad

Raballah sets fire to a massage center in Baghdad

Date: 2020-11-26 19:49:00
Raballah sets fire to a massage center in Baghdad