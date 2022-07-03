Surprise to be revealed soon, PUK MP says 

Shafaq News / MP of the patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Aso Freidoun, that a "surprise" will be revealed following the meeting that brought the head of the PUK, Bafel Talabani, and the chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, together.

He added that the two sides met in Twella village, where Qassem Suleimani and Jalal Talabani once met, noting that a "surprise" will be revealed after Eid al-Adha.

This statement comes a few days after reports revealed that Bafel Talabani met Qaani without disclosing further details.