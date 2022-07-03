Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Surprise to be revealed soon, PUK MP says 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-03T14:56:55+0000
Surprise to be revealed soon, PUK MP says 

Shafaq News / MP of the patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Aso Freidoun, that a "surprise" will be revealed following the meeting that brought the head of the PUK, Bafel Talabani, and the chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, together. 

He added that the two sides met in Twella village, where Qassem Suleimani and Jalal Talabani once met, noting that a "surprise" will be revealed after Eid al-Adha.

This statement comes a few days after reports revealed that Bafel Talabani met Qaani without disclosing further details.

related

Framework expects the PUK to join it- sources

Date: 2022-02-25 09:33:36
Framework expects the PUK to join it- sources

KDP: PUK is intransigent.. The presidency is not a tapu

Date: 2022-03-01 11:13:43
KDP: PUK is intransigent.. The presidency is not a tapu

PUK leader meets the Coordination Framework in Baghdad 

Date: 2022-03-14 17:29:52
PUK leader meets the Coordination Framework in Baghdad 

PUK to boycott the Presidential vote session

Date: 2022-03-25 20:27:20
PUK to boycott the Presidential vote session

PUK welcomes the initiatives to resolve the impasse, denies talks with KDP

Date: 2022-04-05 15:17:24
PUK welcomes the initiatives to resolve the impasse, denies talks with KDP

PUK delegation meets with CF leaders at Mam Jalal's residence

Date: 2022-04-06 20:15:44
PUK delegation meets with CF leaders at Mam Jalal's residence

Kurdish parties to start their talks tomorrow 

Date: 2022-01-02 18:51:25
Kurdish parties to start their talks tomorrow 

PUK and CF to form a pentalateral committee

Date: 2022-04-06 21:10:30
PUK and CF to form a pentalateral committee