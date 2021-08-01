Report

Supreme Judicial Council issues a decree to protect female MPs

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-01T13:02:59+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council issued on Sunday a decree to "bolster the women's participation in the legislative work" of the Parliament provide them with protection from any damage they might inflict as a result."

A document appended by the signature of the chair of the Council, Judge Faiq Zeidan, said that crimes against the aforementioned group shall be directly allocated to the Investigation Magistrates.

Moreover, the document stipulated notifying the Prime Ministry's National Security Advisory and the Women Empowerment sub-secretariat.

