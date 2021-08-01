Supreme Judicial Council deplores torture in custody and warns violators of legal proceedings

Shafaq News/ Using torture to extract confessions is deplored, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council said on Sunday, singling out a practice that recently drew condemnation after reports about young men dying in custody in Basra.

"The Council refuses any practice that pertains to human rights violation, including torture practiced by some security officers to inquire confessions from defendants wanted by the Judiciary," the country's top judicial authority said.

"These practices are categorically refused. The Judiciary addressed these cases by taking legal measures against who perpetrate such deeds or violate the human rights pursuant to the provisions of the Penal code no.111 of 1969/amended."

"Many officers have been held liable for breaking the law while on duty," the statement concluded.