Supreme Judicial Council cracks a list of candidates to the Chief of the Cassation Court position
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-28T13:12:50+0000
Shafaq News/ The Supreme Judicial Council issued a roster of eight candidates to the position of the Chief of the Federal Court of Cassation.
The Council submitted an official letter to the Parliament containing eight candidates who served in the Presidium of the Court of Cassation and successfully accomplished their tasks.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that the roster will be integrated into Tomorrow's session to vote upon the judges.
related
Iraqi Judiciary Prevents Judges from Belonging to Political Parties and Participating in Elections
Date: 2021-02-25 14:24:38