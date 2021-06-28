Supreme Judicial Council cracks a list of candidates to the Chief of the Cassation Court position

Shafaq News/ The Supreme Judicial Council issued a roster of eight candidates to the position of the Chief of the Federal Court of Cassation. The Council submitted an official letter to the Parliament containing eight candidates who served in the Presidium of the Court of Cassation and successfully accomplished their tasks. A source told Shafaq News Agency that the roster will be integrated into Tomorrow's session to vote upon the judges.

