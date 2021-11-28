Supreme Health Committee to convene soon to gear up for the S. African COVID-19 variant

Shafaq News/ The Supreme Committee for Public Health and Safety will convene soon to discuss the emergence of the South African COVID-19 variant "Omicron", Spokesperson to the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment Saif al-Badr, revealed on Sunday.

"So far, the epidemiological situation in Iraq is under control, but we are anticipating a new wave any time soon," al-Badr said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the Supreme Committee for Public Health and Safety will convene in the next few days to issue new measures in order to confront this variant and prevent its spread in Iraq."

"The Ministry did not register a single case of the Omicron variant, but it has the equipment to diagnose it and will spare no effort to prevent its entry to the country."