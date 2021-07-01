Supreme Federal Court: the Integrity of the elections is a responsibility of all federal authorities

Shafaq News/ The Federal Supreme Court issued a statement today after settling a resolution on the Independent High Electoral Commission no.7/Federal/2020.

In a statement released today, Thursday, the Court said, "the Integrity of the electoral process is a responsibility of all federal authorities via securing all constitutional and legal guarantees for it, including adherence to the dates set for holding national elections. This represents the main pillar for gaining the trust of the citizens in the electoral process."

"The Independent High Electoral Commission, with its independence and impartiality, and in cooperation with the federal authorities, should work to ensure the participation of everyone by increasing the electoral awareness and the sense of national duty for the people to exercise their political rights in accordance with Article 20 of the Constitution."

"Reforming the political process in Iraq and meeting the principle of peaceful transfer of power is achieved through the participation of everyone in the elections and preventing of the deployment of the political money and illegal methods to influence its results in order to ensure the high credibility and integrity of the electoral process."