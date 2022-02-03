Report

Supreme Federal Court dismisses complaint filed by the Coordination Framework against the largest bloc

Date: 2022-02-03T10:41:11+0000
Supreme Federal Court dismisses complaint filed by the Coordination Framework against the largest bloc

Shafaq News/ Iraq's highest court on Thursday dismissed the complaint lodged by the Coordination Framework to challenge the Sadrist movement's status as the largest bloc in the Iraqi parliament.

A judicial source told Shafaq News Agency that the decision of the Supreme Federal Court infers that the Sadrist bloc is the largest bloc in the legislative body.

Earlier, MPs of the Coordination Framework Aleya Nasif and Atwan al-Atwani filed a complaint at the Supreme Federal Court to challenge the status of the Sadrist bloc as the largest bloc in the council of representatives.

According to Iraq’s constitution, the largest bloc in parliament has the right to choose the new prime minister.

