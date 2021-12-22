Supreme Court to issue verdict in al-Fatah's lawsuit to abolish the election results next week

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Supreme Federal Court will issue its verdict in the lawsuit al-Fatah alliance had filed to annul the October 10 election results, a source revealed on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the court will convene on 26/12/2021 to announce its ruling after completing the hearing and trial procedures.

The leader of al-Fatah alliance, Hadi al-Ameri, reiterated his rejecting position in his testimony before the court today.

Pro-Tehran forces, led by al-Fatah alliance, that emerged as the biggest losers in the election reject the outcome of the vote, thrusting the country into uncertainty and political crisis.

The unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud are casting a shadow over an election that was praised by the United States, the U.N. Security Council, and others for being the smoothest in years and without major technical glitches.

The standoff also increased tensions among rival Shiite factions that could reflect on the street and threaten Iraq's newfound relative stability. However, a recent exchange of visits offered a glimmer of hope for forming a new government.