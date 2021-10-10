Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

"Sunnis" are threatened in Diyala to vote for specific candidates, Sources say

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-10T12:19:06+0000
"Sunnis" are threatened in Diyala to vote for specific candidates, Sources say

Shafaq News/ An official source in Diyala announced on Sunday the reopening of an electoral center in Jdeidet Al-Shatt district, northwest of Baqubah.

An official at Diyala's electoral office, Salam Mahdi, said in an interview with reporters, "The security forces and the Diyala electoral office have reopened the Al-Farabi electoral center, and the voting process is taking place in it normally and smoothly."

Meanwhile, observers and candidates, who preferred to stay anonymous, said that influential forces threatened many people in the "Sunni areas to force them to vote for a particular candidate."

The Sources confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that members of influential parties are gathered near the polling stations, while other groups are calling people to vote under pressure and threat."

related

An attack on an electoral center kills a soldier in Diyala

Date: 2021-10-10 08:56:55
An attack on an electoral center kills a soldier in Diyala

Nearly 400,000 citizens deprived of water in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-25 18:51:10
Nearly 400,000 citizens deprived of water in Diyala

PMF launches security operation in Diyala’ Naft Khana

Date: 2021-02-03 07:50:42
PMF launches security operation in Diyala’ Naft Khana

ISIS attacks a security checkpoint in Diyala

Date: 2021-09-10 20:46:53
ISIS attacks a security checkpoint in Diyala

A civilian injured in an IED blast in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-07 14:59:09
A civilian injured in an IED blast in Diyala

Casualties in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-11 18:15:00
Casualties in an ISIS attack in Diyala

ISIS snipers wound an Iraqi Soldier in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-30 06:08:43
ISIS snipers wound an Iraqi Soldier in Diyala

Two PMF members were injured in an ISIS attack in KHANAQIN

Date: 2020-10-29 18:49:59
Two PMF members were injured in an ISIS attack in KHANAQIN