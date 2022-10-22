Sunni parties compete for the defense ministry with no prospects for agreement: source

Shafaq News/ Sunni parties are wrangling over the defense portfolio in Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet with three front-runners vying for the post, a parliamentary source familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The sovereign Ministry in al-Sudani's cabinet has pit the Sunni al-Siyada and al-Azm blocs in a tense competition, the source said.

"Beside lawmaker Khaled al-Obaidi, the front-runners are Major-General Naser Ghannam who is backed by al-Siyada, and Major-General Hamad Names al-Jubouri who is backed by al-Azm," the source added.

"Talks are underway to come up with a secret deal to resolve the dispute," the source said, "the rival parties are not likely to find common ground. The ministry might end up under the administration of the premiership."