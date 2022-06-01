Sunni lawmaker: the Shiite-Shiite conflict bothered today

Shafaq News/ Lawmaker Fahd al-Rached on Wednesday expressed discontent with bitter "Shiite-Shiite" row, urging the rival Coordination Framework and Sadrist movement to find common ground to avoid the scenario of an early election.

"As a Sunni lawmaker, I hope the political deadlock does not lead to an early election," al-Rached told Shafaq News Agency, "such a scenario will have detrimental consequences. The Iraqi people are divided into six groups: two camps inside each component (Shiite, Sunni, Kurds)."

"The Sunni component did not exert a largely negative impact on the government formation. In fact, they are organized more than ever, except for some lawmakers (Azm bloc), who are aligned with the Coordination Framework."

"I do not believe there is any room for an early election. The parliament has proceeded with holding sessions and enacting laws," he said, "the deadlock is bothering us as politicians, the Iraqi people, and the regional community."

The lawmaker urged the Shiite political blocs to find common ground and expedite the formation of the government," he added.

"The people are waiting for the passing of the budget and other important bills. Amid this chaos, we are not going anywhere," he concluded.