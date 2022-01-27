Report

Sunni forces refuse the appointment of Maj. Gen as head of the Diyala OC

Shafaq News / A reliable political source told Shafaq News agency that Sunni political forces refuse the decision to dismiss Major General Raad al-Jubouri, and appoint Major General Ali Fadel Omran, as head of the Diyala operations Command, because the latter is Shiite.

The source added that Sunni representatives and officials submitted complaints to the Prime Minister and Parliament, and considered the appointment of Omran a violation of the security agreements stipulating that the operations command must be headed by a Sunni figure.

Since 2008, only Sunni figures had been appointed as head of the Diyala operations command, while the position of Chief police officer in the governorate has always been part of the Shiites' share.

