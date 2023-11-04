Sunni fighter killed in an ISIS attack on a military site in western Iraq

Shafaq News/ A member of Iraq's Tribal Mobilization, an umbrella of Sunni parliamentary groups that participated in the war against ISIS, has been killed in an attack waged by sleeper cell affiliated with the extremist organization in western Iraq.

A press release by "Sheikh Mandoul al-Jughayfi's force" said a member was killed while fending off an ISIS attack on the group's outpost in the desert of al-Anbar earlier today, Saturday.