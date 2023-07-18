Sunni Political Leaders Form "National Resolution Alliance" Ahead of Provincial Elections

Shafaq News/ Sunni political leaders in Iraq have established a new alliance to contest the upcoming provincial elections.

The alliance, known as the "National Resolution Alliance (Al-Hasm)," was officially launched on Tuesday, with prominent figures such as former Parliament Speaker Osama al-Nujaifi, head of the Solution (Al-Hal) Party Jamal al-Karbouli, former Finance Minister Rafie al-Issawi, and current Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi among its members.

Osama al-Nujaifi was appointed as the coalition’s secretary-general. At the same time, Thabet al-Abbasi was chosen as the coalition's head.

At the announcement conference, Osama al-Nujaifi stated, "Today, we announce the formation of a new alliance, consisting of well-known parties and individuals who possess their own political careers, capabilities, and a profound understanding of what is required in the upcoming phase."

He continued, "Brothers, you know that our country has endured bitter stages, suffering from terrorism, corruption, and weapons proliferation. Despite the commendable efforts made by Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani, whom we strongly support, there is still a long way to go in achieving the aspirations of the Iraqi people, particularly in the liberated provinces."

Al-Nujaifi further emphasized that the new Alliance was established based on a “comprehensive vision driven by a strong desire to achieve tangible progress that reflects the will of Iraqi citizens.” The alliance recognizes that “loyal citizens are the true agents of change.”

As the provincial elections draw near, the National Resolution Alliance aims to consolidate the efforts of Sunni political leaders and present a united front to address the challenges facing Iraq's regions and work towards the aspirations of the Iraqi population.

Iraq's government has set a date of Dec. 18, 2023, for holding elections for provincial councils.