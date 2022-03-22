Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Sunni MP: a surprise will unfold on Saturday 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-22T13:13:59+0000
Sunni MP: a surprise will unfold on Saturday 

Shafaq News/ A member of al-Siyada parliamentary bloc on Tuesday said that the Independent lawmakers will complete the quorum required to proceed with the parliamentary session called on Saturday later this week to elect a president of the republic.

Sunni lawmaker Youssef al-Sibaawi said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the Saturday session entails a surprise element following the call for the Independent MPs."

"The trilateral coalition encompasses nearly 190 MPs. If the Independent MPs, who amount to nearly 40, participate, the quorum will be met," he continued.

"The trilateral coalition backs the Kurdistan Democratic Party's candidate the for presidency, Rebar Ahmed. We are committed to voting for Ahmed on Saturday," he concluded.

related

Sadrist Bloc and al-Siyada coalition to support KDP's Presidential candidate

Date: 2022-02-17 14:18:52
Sadrist Bloc and al-Siyada coalition to support KDP's Presidential candidate

Al-Siyada denounce the continuous attacks on its headquarters 

Date: 2022-02-21 16:19:58
Al-Siyada denounce the continuous attacks on its headquarters 

The trilateral alliance holds a meeting in Baghdad today

Date: 2022-02-27 15:16:31
The trilateral alliance holds a meeting in Baghdad today

Trilateral alliance stressed keenness to form a majority government

Date: 2022-02-27 19:26:47
Trilateral alliance stressed keenness to form a majority government

Abu Mazen to leave al-Siyada and join al-Maliki if he does not secure a spot in the cabinet; source 

Date: 2022-02-28 14:21:04
Abu Mazen to leave al-Siyada and join al-Maliki if he does not secure a spot in the cabinet; source 

Al-Siyada lobbying for a general amnesty bill during parliament session 

Date: 2022-03-05 09:47:09
Al-Siyada lobbying for a general amnesty bill during parliament session 

Trilateral alliance to be announced prior to the presidential election, MP says

Date: 2022-03-19 12:44:42
Trilateral alliance to be announced prior to the presidential election, MP says

Al-Siyada coalition to receive six ministries in the next government, source says

Date: 2022-02-01 17:45:54
Al-Siyada coalition to receive six ministries in the next government, source says