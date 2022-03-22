Sunni MP: a surprise will unfold on Saturday 

Shafaq News/ A member of al-Siyada parliamentary bloc on Tuesday said that the Independent lawmakers will complete the quorum required to proceed with the parliamentary session called on Saturday later this week to elect a president of the republic.

Sunni lawmaker Youssef al-Sibaawi said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the Saturday session entails a surprise element following the call for the Independent MPs."

"The trilateral coalition encompasses nearly 190 MPs. If the Independent MPs, who amount to nearly 40, participate, the quorum will be met," he continued.

"The trilateral coalition backs the Kurdistan Democratic Party's candidate the for presidency, Rebar Ahmed. We are committed to voting for Ahmed on Saturday," he concluded.