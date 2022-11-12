Report

Sunak says UK upholds al-Sudani's efforts for economic reform in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-12T08:55:19+0000
Shafaq News/ The United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said that his government is committed to the goals his country shares with Iraq and will work to bolster the economic, security, and military cooperation prospects between them.

Sunak's remarks came in a congratulations letter he sent to his Iraqi counterpart, Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani, according to a statement by the latter's bureau on Saturday.

The letter conveyed Sunak's emphasis on sustaining the partnership between Baghdad and London and joint work for the best interest of both countries.

Sunak said that the United Kingdom is committed to the goals it shares with Iraq, mainly combating terrorism, preventing the resurgence of ISIS, and cooperation with the Iraqi security forces.

The UK prime minister said that his country is keen to help Iraq develop its private sector, achieve economic reform, convert to eco-friendly energy, and combat the impact of climate change.

