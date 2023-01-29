Summons order issued against Shakhwan Abdullah

Shafaq News / A Court in the capital Baghdad issued on Sunday a summons order against the second deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah.

A statement by the Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement that the order was issued upon a complaint submitted by the Federal Supreme Court against Abdullah, after he violated the judiciary's independence", and interfered in the Federal Supreme Court's work، transgressed it, and violated the sanctity of its decisions."

The third Karkh Investigation Court issued the order against Abdullah following article 229 of the Iraqi Penal Code No.111, year 1969, according to the statement.

Last week, Abdullah accused a party that he did not name of ordering the Minister of finance not to send funds for the Kurdistan Region (400 billion dinars), and ordered an MP to submit a complaint against the Region as well.