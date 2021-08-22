Summer heat to regress in two weeks, weather forecaster says

Shafaq News/ Weather forecaster, Ahmed al-Tamimi, said that weather temperature will begin to gradually retrograde to regular levels after a fortnight of heat.

"Weather temperature will maintain high levels this week and next week. It may reach the high forties in the south and mid-Euphrates," he said, "this will be the last high ahead of the end of summer."

"Temperature will begin to drop after mid-September," he added.

Weather temperature in Iraq continues to register soaring levels this week, with eight Iraqi cities among the world's 15 hottest cities during the same period, according to the weather radar in Placerville, California.

The temperature ranged between 47.2 and 46.2 degrees Celsius in Diwaniyah (47.2), Nasiriyah (47), Samawa (46.8), Najaf, Amarah, Badrah, Karbala (46.5), and Ali el-Gharbi (46.2).