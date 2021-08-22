Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Summer heat to regress in two weeks, weather forecaster says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-22T08:28:58+0000
Summer heat to regress in two weeks, weather forecaster says

Shafaq News/ Weather forecaster, Ahmed al-Tamimi, said that weather temperature will begin to gradually retrograde to regular levels after a fortnight of heat.

"Weather temperature will maintain high levels this week and next week. It may reach the high forties in the south and mid-Euphrates," he said, "this will be the last high ahead of the end of summer."

"Temperature will begin to drop after mid-September," he added.

Weather temperature in Iraq continues to register soaring levels this week, with eight Iraqi cities among the world's 15 hottest cities during the same period, according to the weather radar in Placerville, California.

The temperature ranged between 47.2 and 46.2 degrees Celsius in Diwaniyah (47.2), Nasiriyah (47), Samawa (46.8), Najaf, Amarah, Badrah, Karbala (46.5), and Ali el-Gharbi (46.2).

related

Inflation rate in Iraq rose by 5.6% in the first third of 2021, official says

Date: 2021-05-12 12:15:32
Inflation rate in Iraq rose by 5.6% in the first third of 2021, official says

Security authorities roll plans to protect power transmission towers

Date: 2021-08-09 14:23:24
Security authorities roll plans to protect power transmission towers

Political forces are pushing toward postponing the legislative elections, MP says

Date: 2021-06-08 14:56:14
Political forces are pushing toward postponing the legislative elections, MP says

Salih stresses the need to enhance Iraqi-Saudi relations in several fields

Date: 2020-12-07 13:33:14
Salih stresses the need to enhance Iraqi-Saudi relations in several fields

The Victory coalition rejects talking about a "constitutional balance" in the Supreme Court Law

Date: 2021-03-19 16:44:00
The Victory coalition rejects talking about a "constitutional balance" in the Supreme Court Law

July 14 announced official recess on the anniversary of the Iraqi Republic

Date: 2021-07-11 07:12:16
July 14 announced official recess on the anniversary of the Iraqi Republic

Leaking officers names is dangerous and suspicious, MP says

Date: 2021-05-16 12:00:15
Leaking officers names is dangerous and suspicious, MP says

Iraqi MoI calls for three-million-dinars emergency allocations

Date: 2021-08-10 17:42:31
Iraqi MoI calls for three-million-dinars emergency allocations