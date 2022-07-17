Suicide bomber killed in an ambush in northern Baghdad, SMC reports

Shafaq News/ A suicide bomber has been killed in a joint military operation in the north of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, the Security Media Cell (SMC) reported on Sunday morning.

An SMC statement said that a joint force from Baghdad's Operations Command and the 59th brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi's (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) sixth division "managed to kill a terrorist donning an explosive vest in Hamad Shehab, al-Tarmiyah."

SMC said that the terrorist, who belongs to the Islamic State extremist group, was trapped in a tight ambush at dawn today after prolonged surveillance.