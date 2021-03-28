Sudden deployment of the CTS forces in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A security source in Baghdad reported that the Counter-Terrorism Service forces were deployed in al-Karrada, in Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Service has deployed its patrols in the main intersections and streets in the area, in anticipation of any emergency.

No further details were disclosed.

Al-Karrada is one of the mosyt vital and important neighborhoods in Baghdad, as it houses the headquarters of many political parties, as well as one of the Green Zone's entrances.