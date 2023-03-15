Sudani highlights budget's role in achieving government objectives

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said that the budget for the next three years will practically implement the objectives of the government program.

Speaking at the seventh al-Sulaymaniyah Political and Economic International Forum, al-Sudani said, "Our government pledged to provide services to our people and build a strong and cohesive economy, and we have achieved significant proportions of the ministerial program."

He added that agreeing on the budget law represents a bold step that avoids previous failures and reflects clarity in the vision drawn for our declared objectives in serving citizens, describing the budget as an important key to opening the doors to solving several problems, achieving priorities in addressing unemployment, poverty, corruption, and initiating economic reform.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that financial and political stability paves the way for optimal investment of our first country's wealth, legislating the oil and gas law, and understanding with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in this regard.

He continued by saying, "Let's leave behind the term 'outstanding issues' and replace it with sustainable projects and joint economic opportunities for sustainable and equitable well-being for all Iraqis."

He shed light on the painful anniversary of the heinous crime committed by the dictatorial regime against our Kurdish people in the city of Halabja, describing it as a sad occasion. He noted that the Cabinet voted two days ago to convert it into a governorate, which is "the least we can offer in exchange for their great sacrifices."

Al-Sudani also discussed his meetings in Erbil, which he visited yesterday, describing them as fruitful. He said, "I met a group of party leaders and representatives of components (in Erbil), and we had an open dialogue because we are, in words and deeds, children of one country and one destiny."

He added, "I commend the efforts made to reconcile Kurdish political leaders to unite, and we support these efforts."

Moreover, a-Sudani stressed that the "twisted sectarianism in Iraq, which sees the strength of some of its parts as weakening the federal government or other components in the country, was the gateway for the terrorist organization ISIS to attack the heart of the state, threatening all components without exception."

He pointed out that Iraq is looking for deep and sustainable economic partnerships that "bring us together with sisterly and friendly peoples through effective and fruitful economic cooperation, which can only establish sustainable security."

The Prime Minister affirmed, "we will never accept that the land of Iraq be a starting point for threatening the security of the neighborhood, and our constitution obliges us not to interfere in the affairs of others, just as we do not accept that our dignity and sovereignty be touched upon, whether from the neighborhood or elsewhere.

"Our government has given special importance to supporting border guard forces early on, increased efforts to control them and prevent infiltration, and to eliminate any force that seeks to destabilize stability, whether in the Kurdistan region or anywhere else in Iraq."

He added that Iraq's history, geography, economic potential, and human resources qualify it to play a pivotal role in the Middle East and the world, so that it becomes a regional hub.

He mentioned that this week was full of successes and highlighted a humanitarian issue that connects Iraq with its regional and international surroundings through holding the climate conference in Basra.

The Prime Minister indicated, "we have sought, within our government program, to prioritize facing the effects of climate change through a number of projects that contribute to reducing emissions, including the establishment of renewable energy stations, the rehabilitation of closed landfill sites, desertification combat projects, regulated water irrigation techniques, and heavy water treatments."

"We recently signed contracts for the fifth licensing round for associated gas investment and stopping its burning, to reduce carbon emissions by significant percentages, and we will continue to develop projects that convert associated gas into a source of electricity", he concluded.