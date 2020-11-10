Student’s guide for 2020/2021 academic year

Shafaq News / the Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research published on Tuesday the student guide for admission to private universities and colleges for the academic year 2021/2020. The spokesperson of the Ministry, Dr. Haidar Al-Aboudi, said in a statement “the guide included the conditions for applying to private universities and colleges, in addition to the costs for the 2020/2021 academic year.”

To download the student guide: http://mohesr.gov.iq/ar/uploads/daleel_ahlyy_20_21.pdf https://www.pe-gate.org/