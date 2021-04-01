Student in Nineveh protest a decision that forces students to take in-person exams

Shafaq News / Dozens of students in Nineveh universities organized demonstrated at the University of Mosul protesting the decision that forces students to attend in-person exams. Muhammad Al-Badr, head of the University of Mosul Students' Union, told Shafaq News agency that the students call on the Ministry of Higher Education to hold online exams, or to reduce the number of subjects required for the in-person exams. Other students told Shafaq News agency's correspondent that they encountered many obstacles while attending their online classes, due to bad Internet connection and their incapability to receive their lessons that way.

