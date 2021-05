Shafaq News / A military source reported that tight security measures had been taken between Diyala and al-Sulaymaniyah, following the terrorist attack that targeted the Peshmerga forces.

ISIS terrorists launched an attack on Peshmerga forces in Kifri district on the Diyala border, wounding Kurdish fighter.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "security coordination is taking place between the army and the Peshmerga regarding any suspicious movements of ISIS cells."