Strengthening diplomatic ties: High-level meeting between Iraqi President and Turkish Foreign Minister

Shafaq News / Amidst the backdrop of enduring diplomatic ties, President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid hosted Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his delegation at Baghdad's Presidential Palace. This pivotal meeting, attended by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, delved into diverse subjects—ranging from historical bonds to economic cooperation, water management, and security imperatives. This exchange not only highlighted diplomatic engagement but also showcased the joint commitment to fostering enhanced collaboration for shared progress.

The Iraqi Presidency stated that "President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid received Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the accompanying delegation, in the Presidential Palace in Baghdad today, Wednesday, in the presence of Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein."

Rashid emphasized "the depth of the historical relations between the two neighboring countries and the importance of working to enhance, develop, and broaden the prospects of cooperation in economic, commercial, environmental, water, and energy fields, serving the mutual interests of the Iraqi and Turkish peoples."

In this context, Minister Fidan clarified that "the Turkish Trade Minister is expected to visit Iraq next week, as the President expressed his hope that the visit would contribute to the advancement of bilateral relations."

Regarding the water issue, President Rashid underscored "the importance of reaching agreements between the two countries regarding obtaining a fair and sufficient share of water to cover the essential needs of our people."

He pointed out that "Iraq is suffering from a severe water crisis that has greatly affected the overall public life of Iraqis due to the reduced flow of cross-border water in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers and their tributaries."

Rashid highlighted the "importance of comprehensively addressing all aspects, particularly the water crisis faced by both sides," elucidating the seriousness of the Iraqi side in "making intensive efforts to optimize water usage, rehabilitating irrigation and sewage systems through the utilization of modern technologies, improving water management, and constructing dams and reservoirs."

In turn, Minister Fidan affirmed that "Turkey is keen on finding lasting solutions to the water issue, with continuous monitoring from his government to address water shortages in Iraq." He expressed his hope "for a joint meeting between experts from both countries to reach effective solutions."

Furthermore, Fidan affirmed his country's unwavering support for Iraq's endeavors in establishing security and stability. He stressed Turkey's aim to fortify the historical bonds between the two nations, working in harmony to achieve mutual objectives.

The Turkish Foreign Minister also indicated that "President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is determined to visit Iraq to address existing issues in addition to the topics covered by the visit's agenda." He noted that President Rashid welcomed President Erdogan's visit to Baghdad.

The discussion also encompassed "the security situation and the importance of preventing security breaches and violations, as well as the necessity of respecting national sovereignty."