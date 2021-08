Shafaq News/ Raging storm toppled seven power transmission towers earlier today, Thursday, in Nineveh Governorate.

A source today Shafaq News Agency that seven power towers collapsed at dawn in al-Salamiyah because of a storm that struck the Governorate.

Earlier today, sabotage put the 132 KV transmission line between Samarra and South Tikrit out of service. Another attack targeted Masib-north Karbala and Masib-east Karbala shortly after.