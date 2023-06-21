Stephen Charles Hitchen Appointed as UK Ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office announced on Wednesday that Stephen Charles Hitchen had been appointed the Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq in succession to Mark Edward Bryson-Richardson.

On his official Twitter account, Hitchen expressed delight at his appointment, adding that he is "really looking forward to getting to know this fascinating country and building UK and Iraq's partnership."

Bryson-Richardson said he "will miss Iraq and the friendships I have made but look forward to seeing the UK and Iraq's modern partnership continue to flourish in Stephen's capable hands."

Hitchen will take up his appointment in July 2023.

Stephen Hitchin is a highly accomplished diplomat with a distinguished international relations and counter-terrorism career.

Since 2019, he has been the Director of the Counter-Terrorism Department at the British Foreign Office (FCDO).

Before this position, Hitchin served as the Director of National Security for the Middle East and North Africa region at the FCO from 2016 to 2019.

Hitchin's extensive experience in the Middle East also includes his tenure as Counsellor for Regional Affairs in Amman from 2013 to 2016 and the Head of Middle East Reporting in the MENAD division of the FCO from 2012 to 2013. Before that, he was Head of the Iran Political Team from 2009 to 2012.

Hitchin's international experience extends beyond the Middle East. He served as the Head of Regional Affairs in Kuwait from 2006 to 2009 and at the Ministry of Defence for a substantial period from 1996 to 2004.