Stellar Energy commits to enhancing electricity production in Iraq

Shafaq News / The American company "Stellar Energy," operating in Iraq, pledged on Wednesday to increase electricity production and enhance transmission and distribution networks.

This commitment was made during a meeting today between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and Peter Gibson, the CEO of the American company.

Al Sudani was briefed on the projects undertaken by the company in the electricity sector, emphasizing the government's interest in expanding combined cycle projects in the electricity production sector. This sector is a significant priority in the service and development program.

Prime Minister Al Sudani also highlighted the government's approach, which includes providing more facilitations to major companies operating in the electricity and energy field, given its vital importance to other economic and service sectors.

On his part, Gibson reaffirmed his company's commitment to Iraq and its dedication to fulfilling its obligations. He expressed the company's determination to increase production and improve transmission and distribution networks in line with the increasing demands and load on electrical power.