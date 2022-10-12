State of law commends KDP recent initiative

Shafaq News / The State of Law coalition praised the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) decision to withdraw the candidature of Rebar Ahmed for the Presidency of the Republic.

The coalition said in a statement, "we welcome the Kurdistan Democratic Party's initiative to address the situation by withdrawing its candidate and supporting Abdulatif Rasheed as a consensual Kurdish candidate."

The coalition called on other political parties to support the KDP initiative which it considers, "the only way out of the political impasse which hindered the formation of the government and got the country into serious crises."

Yesterday, Iraq's Parliament announced the names of candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, after it decided to hold the Presidential vote session on Thursday.

The Parliament's media department said in a statement that only 33 candidates out of 59 met the qualifications for the position of President of the Republic.