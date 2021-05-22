State of law: al-Maliki will probably not participate in the elections

Shafaq News / The State of Law Coalition revealed on Saturday that its head Nuri al-Maliki revealed has not taken his final decision on participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Ali Al-Ghanmi, the Coalition’s representative in the parliament told Shafaq News Agency that "Al-Maliki is an influencer and a political leader, and he is one of the leaders to guide the political process in the country but yet he has not decided to run the elections."

He added, "A person like al-Maliki used to get hundreds of thousands of votes in Baghdad, and now he is restricted in an area to competing with a number of candidates."

Early parliamentary elections are scheduled to be hold in October 10, it is a key demand for Iraqis who storm the streets demanding job opportunities and improving their living conditions.