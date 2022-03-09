State of Law warns of possible terrorist attacks on transmission lines

Shafaq News / The State of Law Bloc, led by Nuri Al-Maliki, warned on Wednesday of ISIS targeting the power towers in different governorates.

Deputy Jassem Atwan Al-Moussawi said, "it is not possible to claim that the security situation is stable, as long as there are saboteurs who attack human or material targets."

He added that "infrastructures in Iraq, especially those to supply electricity, will be the main target for terrorist groups and saboteurs, especially in the summer."

Al-Moussawi called the competent authorities for taking the necessary security measures to thwart any future operation."

Power from Iraq's primary grid suffers year-round from hours-long cuts each day. Still, the shortages worsen during the hot summer months when temperatures regularly reach 50 degrees and households rely on air conditioning.

Iraqis blame a government that relies on energy imports from Iran and which they say has failed to develop Iraq's grid to serve its population.

Last year, militants' series of attacks on power lines and towers had compounded the electricity crisis.