State of Law: the Kurdish and Sunni blocs will not ally with the Sadrist movement without other Shiite blocs

Shafaq News/ The State of Law Coalition, led by Nuri al-Maliki, said on Wednesday that the Kurdish and Sunni blocs would not ally with the Sadrist movement to form the new federal government.

The leader in the coalition, who won in the early elections, Muhammad al-Sihoud, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Sunni and Kurdish political blocs cannot form an alliance with Shiite political forces and boycott other Shiite blocs. they cannot ally with the Sadrist bloc and leave the Shiite Coordination Framework."

"The Sunni and Kurdish political blocs are seeking to form the Iraqi government through alliance and negotiation with the Shiite political consensus," pointing out that these blocs "are waiting for a unified Shiite position to join serious dialogues and negotiations regarding the formation of the Iraqi government." He added.

The coordination framework includes the majority of Shiite forces, except the Sadrist movement, which is the "Al-Fateh" alliance, the "state forces," the "state of law," the "national approach," and the "national contract."

The coordination framework of the Shiite forces announced its total rejection of the election results on Saturday.

Earlier, the gathering said in a statement, "We hoped that the Electoral Commission would correct the major violations it committed during and after counting the votes and announcing the results."

"After its insistence on the results, we announce our total rejection of these results."

The Framework held the Commission "full responsibility for the failure of the electoral process and its mismanagement, which will negatively affect the democratic path and societal reconciliation."