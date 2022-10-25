Report

State of Law: the Coalition would get two portfolios in Al-Sudani's cabinet

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-25T08:43:20+0000
Shafaq News/ The State of Law coalition led by Nuri al-Maliki revealed that discussions are still ongoing with the political parties regarding the next government.

Fadel Mawat, a leader in the Coalition, told Shafaq News Agency that the ministerial share of the State of Law coalition in this government is four portfolios, but "to facilitate matters, we would take two."

The Coalition would head the Ministry of Higher Education and another, which could be the Ministry of Transport or Labor and Social Affairs. Mawat added.

The talks are currently occurring between the political blocs and the Prime Minister-designate. Mawat confirmed.

Earlier this October, Iraqi lawmakers elected former minister Abdul Latif Rashid as the country's next president.

Per Iraqi law, the president must call on Parliament's largest bloc to nominate a premier.

The Iran-backed Coordination Framework, composed of predominantly Shiite parties, has named Mohammed Shia'a al-Sudani their premier designate after submitting a formal letter claiming it is the largest bloc.

According to our sources, Al-Sudani would submit his cabinet to the Parliament to approve it without problems next Wednesday, especially after the withdrawal of the Sadrist movement deputies.

Al-Sadr had previously rejected al-Sudani's candidacy and directed his supporters to storm the Parliament on June 30 to derail his nomination.

