State of Law sets conditions to approve the 2021 budget law

Date: 2021-03-31T14:04:11+0000

Shafaq News / The “State of Law” bloc said on Wednesday voting by approval on the 2021 Federal Budget Law is conditional to eight demands. The State of Law bloc demanded during a press conference to amend eight articles in the budget law. Fixing the exchange rate of the Iraqi dinar against the dollar (1300 dinars = $1), according to the suggestion of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Canceling the foreign loans. Exporting the oil from Kurdistan region through the Ceyhan line and the disputed areas in Mosul and Kirkuk, and all oil revenues are to be delivered to SOMO and the Federal Ministry of Finance. Canceling the Cabinet’s decision of specifying six months for distributing the goods by the social cards. Creating a petrodollar fund for oil-productive regions Allocating part of the flow of petrodollars in the producing Governorates to the previous contractors. Rehiring the contractors with the Ministries of Defense and Interior and the Popular Mobilization Authority and returning all their financial allocations. Canceling the article of privatization the state's productive and service sectors, and selling of state-owned agricultural lands.

