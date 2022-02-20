State of Law coalition to hold a crucial meeting today

Shafaq News / The state of Law coalition will hold an extensive meeting today, a reliable political source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the head of the coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, will discuss with his MPs the latest political developments in the country and the dollar's exchange rate against the Iraqi Dinar.

Earlier today, the head of the Iraqi National Accord, Ayad Allawi, criticized the Iraqi Parliament's decision to issue a travel ban against Finance Minister, Ali Abdulamir Allawi.

Allawi said in a statement today, "The change in dollar's exchange rate against the Dinar followed serious talks with all the Parliamentary blocs that were part of the government, so trying to run away from the responsibility of taking such a decision, and blaming someone else for it, is not a trick that the Iraqi people will fall for."