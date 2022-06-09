Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

State of Law coalition: the Emergency law on food security is "ink on paper"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-09T08:55:34+0000
State of Law coalition: the Emergency law on food security is "ink on paper"

Shafaq News / The State of Law coalition said on Thursday that the Emergency law on food security and development cannot be implemented unless a new government is formed.

The coalition said in a statement that although the law aims to support low-income families, the Federal Supreme Court decided to consider it unconstitutional, and its decision must be respected.

The statement added that the coalition proposed resorting to other constitutional means, but the Parliament Presidium did not adhere to FSC's decision, which is a "violation" of the principle of separation of powers.

"The law is nothing but ink on paper" until a new government is formed, the coalition noted.

The statement indicated that it had two options: approving the bill that includes many "disadvantages" and waste of public money, or amend it in a way that serves the Iraqi people and does not oppose to FSC decision.

It added that meeting the people's demands can only be achieved through implementing the financial management law, pointing out that it is not acceptable to insist on violating the FSC decision.

related

Al-Kadhimi to the political forces: do not empty thefrom its content

Date: 2022-04-09 15:24:17
Al-Kadhimi to the political forces: do not empty thefrom its content

Iraqi Parliament to discuss normalization with Israel law and food security bill on Wednesday

Date: 2022-05-17 12:38:39
Iraqi Parliament to discuss normalization with Israel law and food security bill on Wednesday

Al-Fatah: emergency food security bill was revoked for technical Irregularities

Date: 2022-05-22 11:37:30
Al-Fatah: emergency food security bill was revoked for technical Irregularities

Emergency food security bill is debt-free, Parliamentary source says

Date: 2022-05-24 12:11:11
Emergency food security bill is debt-free, Parliamentary source says

Al-Sadr calls the parliament to pass the food security bill despite "judicial hurdles"

Date: 2022-05-28 12:11:57
Al-Sadr calls the parliament to pass the food security bill despite "judicial hurdles"

A huge split in the State of Law coalition

Date: 2021-05-26 13:12:13
A huge split in the State of Law coalition

Al-Kaabi warns of "catastrophic reverberations" if the food security bill fails to get the stamp

Date: 2022-06-06 11:06:22
Al-Kaabi warns of "catastrophic reverberations" if the food security bill fails to get the stamp

The Tunisia experience cannot be repeated in Iraq, MP says

Date: 2021-07-26 09:47:13
The Tunisia experience cannot be repeated in Iraq, MP says