State of Law coalition nominates Nouri al-Maliki for premiership

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-05T10:00:05+0000
Shafaq News / The State of Law coalition announced nominating its head, Nouri al-Maliki, for the Iraqi premiership.

The leader in the coalition, Mohammed al-Sahyoud, told Shafaq News agency that the coalition is waiting for the Parliament to start accepting candidacy requests for the premiership.

He added that al-Fatah coalition has not nominated a candidate yet, adding, "we are waiting for the largest Parliamentary bloc, which represents the Shiite component, to start accepting candidacy requests. The bloc will choose a candidate, as it did back in 2005", when Ibrahim Al-Jaafari was elected as Prime Minister.

Yesterday, a source told Shafaq News agency that aside from al-Maliki, there are other candidates including Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Asaad al-Eidani, Muhammad Shaya'a al-Sudani.

He added that an independent figure will join the electoral race for the Iraqi premiership.

The Coordination Framework MPs and allies will vote for one of the candidates. The winner will be publicly nominated for the premiership to be approved by the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

